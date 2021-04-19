State Is Increasing The Number Of Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

By 1 hour ago
    Jo Ingles

The state will be more than doubling the number of medical marijuana dispensaries soon. And it's changing the process for granting licenses for dispensaries too.

Business can apply for 73 new dispensary licenses. And that would bring the total allowed to 130 statewide. Cameron McNamee of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy says the new licenses will be awarded through a lottery process after dispensaries meet the requirements instead of scoring them individually.

“And we feel like that will result in a fairer, more streamlined, award process.”

McNamee hopes it will also cut down in the number of lawsuits over the process too. In 2018, the board awarded 57 dispensary licenses. Five of those still haven’t opened. There are almost 93,000 licensed medical marijuana patients in Ohio right now. Many of them have complained about high prices or long commutes to dispensaries. It’s hoped these changes will help alleviate some of those problems.

