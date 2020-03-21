Three COVID-19 Deaths In Ohio; New Orders Issued

There are now three deaths related to coronavirus in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine is opening the state's emergency operating center, shutting down centers serving people with disabilities and allowing bigger loads to be trucked to grocery stores and medical facilities.

The two new deaths are from Cuyahoga and Erie Counties. They join the state's first COVID-19 death, announced yesterday. 76-year-old Mark Wagoner Sr. died Wednesday in the Toledo area. He was the father of former state senators and current Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Mark Wagoner.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said there are other deaths that have been reported but haven't made it to the state's count. And she said while Ohio is in the surge of coronavirus patients, there are hotspots in nursing homes in Dayton, Cleveland and rural Tuscarawas County.

DeWine’s most recent orders include the opening of the Emergency Operating Center, which will serve as a command and control center and can manage supply chain and logistics as businesses offer supplies and help. The EOC is often opened during weather crises.

DeWine has also ordered the closing of adult day services for people with disabilities. Those facilities offer work training, social and recreational opportunities and social settings, often in groups. The more than 26,000 people who need those services will get them in settings of fewer than 10 people. DeWine said many had already closed and caregivers have decided to keep those people at home.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that the state will allow businesses to forego payments to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation for March through May and defer them to June 1. That's in addition to an announcement yesterday that the Department of Insurance is offering a grace period to defer health insurance premium payments for up to 2 months.

And Husted also announced the state will grant waivers on semi truck weight limits to allow for larger loads to grocery stores, medical facilities. DeWine has said that the supply chain is fine, though customers have seen empty shelves of bread, paper products, canned goods and other supplies at grocery stores.

