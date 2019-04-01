Transportation Budget Deadline Passes Without A Deal

By 6 hours ago
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina, left) stands alongside Gov. Mike DeWine during DeWine's first State of the State speech in March. House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is on DeWine's right.
    Statehouse News Bureau

The deadline for a new state transportation budget with a gas tax hike came and went at midnight – without a new spending plan being signed. Lawmakers are coming back to the Statehouse this week hoping to work it out.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said the most significant disagreement continues to be the increase in taxes on gasoline and diesel. The House and Gov. Mike DeWine have agreed on 11 cents for gasoline and 20 cents on diesel, but the Senate wants 8.5 cents for gas and 13 cents for diesel.

Obhof said talks are continuing past the Sunday midnight deadline, since the current budget’s funding will continue.

“We actually had an interim budget prepared if we needed to do one, but we believe that everything will continue running and that things are going to be fine," Obhof said.

The transportation budget doesn’t take effect till July 1.

Both sides have agreed on public transit funding at $70 million a year, but are still on a front license plate requirement and fees on electric and hybrid vehicles.

