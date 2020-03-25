Two More Ohio COVID-19 Deaths Recorded

  Gov. Mike DeWine gestures at his daily news conference on March 25, 2020.
    Gov. Mike DeWine gestures at his daily news conference on March 25, 2020.
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The number of coronavirus cases has grown 25% in the last day, with two more deaths added to the eight announced yesterday. And the state is starting to release more information about the data they're getting on COVID-19 in Ohio.

There are 10 COVID-19 deaths: two in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Stark Counties, and one each in Erie, Gallia, Lucas Miami Counties. There are 704 confirmed coronavirus cases in 55 counties, with a median age of 51 years old. 116 of those are health care workers, which comprises 16% of the total.

182 of those cases involve hospitalization. The real concern for health officials is that 11% of total cases required intensive care - meaning half of those who are hospitalized are in the ICU.

While males have significantly outnumbered females in other areas of the world, in Ohio it's a closer split, with 53% of cases in males and 47% in females.

And the state said a total of 14,764 tests for coronavirus have been administered. But Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the state is still having trouble coming up with the number of tests that have come up negative.

The state's coronavirus call center hotline at 833-4-ASK-ODH has recorded a huge number of calls. But officials caution it’s not for questions about what constitutes an essential business and for employees to report feeling unsafe at work.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said businesses need to interpret the "stay at home" order to determine whether they are essential. And he said they should get used to the new coronavirus safety standards for a while.

Coronavirus

Senate Unanimously Passes Major Package Of Changes For Coronavirus - House Is Next

By 1 hour ago
Senators are spaced apart for session. They're dressed casually at the suggestion of leadership, which noted that business attire may not be laundered as often as casual clothing.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Senate has unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law – but Senators stress that they’re only temporary. The package goes on to the House this afternoon.

House, Senate Come Up With Special Rules For Session During Coronavirus Shutdown

By 14 hours ago
Daniel Konik

Lawmakers have a lot to do in the two days they’ve planned to be at the Statehouse this week – picking a new date for the delayed Ohio primary, setting a later state tax filing day and scrapping mandatory school testing for this academic year. Both chambers have come up with special procedures for this unprecedented session.

Employees Encouraged To Speak Out On Unsafe Work Conditions

By 18 hours ago
Andy Chow

Ohio's Stay At Home order is now in effect and many non-essential businesses are closed. However, there are still a number of businesses that remain open which could be raising concerns for workers. State officials say there are measures in place to empower employees.

DeWine: 'We Save Our Economy, By Saving Lives'

By 18 hours ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio will remain committed to fighting the coronavirus while dealing with the economic consequences, saying protecting people and protecting the economy go hand in hand.