U.S. Attorney David DeVillers Resigns

    Jo Ingles

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio has submitted his resignation. He’s one of 56 US Attorneys appointed by former President Trump asked to resign by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice. 

David DeVillers, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, said in a written statement that he had hoped to remain a prosecutor until the end of his career, but that was not meant to be. And he urged his successor to be just, apolitical, aggressive and impactful.

DeVillers has headed up several high-profile cases that resulted in the arrests of Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Democrat PG Sittenfeld, who’s been temporarily replaced on Cincinnati City Council. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio resigned last month.

Read his full resignation below.

