U.S. Congresswoman Says President Trump Is Dangerous And Puts The Country At Risk

By 56 minutes ago
  • Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus)
    Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus)
    Jo Ingles

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) says she’s not surprised that President Trump, upon arriving back to the White House after his hospital stay for COVID-19, removed his mask and downplayed the serious nature of the virus. 

Beatty says Trump has put himself and others at risk by not taking COVID-19 seriously. And she says his rhetoric is dangerous.

“He’s a president that puts us at risk. He’s a president that’s not a commander in chief. He’s a person I have no confidence in," Beatty says.

Following his release from the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days for treatment of COVID-19, Trump took off his mask upon arrival back to the White House and took to Twitter with this video.

Beatty made her comments outside the Franklin County Early Vote Center where thousands lined up on the first day of early, in person, voting. She says the robust interest in this election will work to the advantage of Democrats.

Tags: 
Joyce Beatty
President Trump
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Member Of Congress Hit With Pepper Spray At Protest Speaks Out

By May 31, 2020
Police on bikes at Saturday's rally
Jo Ingles

A member of Congress from Central Ohio was with two local officials and other protestors when she was hit with pepper spray at a protest in Columbus.

Facebook's Tenth Data Center Will Be Built In Ohio

By Aug 15, 2017
New Albany
Jo ingles

Facebook plans to build its tenth data center in New Albany in Central Ohio, to open in 2019. The huge $750 million project in Central Ohio comes with a mixture of local and state funding incentives. 

Ohio's Two Congressional Black Caucus Members Split On Attending Trump Inauguration

By Jan 18, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s two members of the Congressional Black Caucus – both Democrats – are split over whether they’ll attend Friday’s inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. 

Ohio Delegates Hear Message Of Party Unity On First Day Of Convention

By Jul 26, 2016
Karen Kasler

Ohio delegates at the DNC heard a message of coming together at their required meeting Monday morning.  It comes as their convention got off to a rocky start under outgoing chair of the Democratic National Committee Debbie Wasserman Schultz.  The convention is moving forward in the wake of a leaked DNC email scandal over senior party staff favoring of Hillary Clinton’s nomination and bashing fellow Democrat Bernie Sanders.