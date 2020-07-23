U.S. Education Secretary Visits Columbus Area For Event But Local Leaders Say They Were Not Invited

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos came to a Columbus suburb to talk about school choice. And some local elected officials are miffed that they weren’t even aware of it until after the fact.

Democratic House Rep. Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) says she was surprised when she saw on Twitter that Devos was at a roundtable discussing education during the pandemic.

“At the very least, I think some of the local elected officials who work on education including our school board members and members of the General Assembly would beat least given a heads up but from my understanding, none of us were," Russo says.

Devos spoke at a private Christian school with parents, students and educators….as well as Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima), a Republican who supports school choice and vouchers. His district is about two hours away from the event.

