U.S. Senator Rob Portman Says He Still Supports Republican Congressman Who Voted To Impeach Trump

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump chastised Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzales for voting to impeach him and praised his announced primary opponent, Max Miller. And other Republicans have called for Gonzales to step down. But Portman isn't.

U.S. Sen Rob Portman said he doesn’t want Gonzales to resign for being among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

“I did not vote in the Senate the way he did but he’s a friend and he’s a good public service. I support him," Portman says.

Portman won’t run again, but Josh Mandel and Jane Timken, the Republicans who want to replace him, have called on Gonzales to resign - though Timken said before she launched her campaign Gonzales was an effective legislator.