Is The Vaxamillion Database Subject To Open Records Law? Some Lawmakers Think So.

By 2 minutes ago
  • White Mocca, Shutterstock.com

More than 2.7 million Ohioans have signed up for the state’s vaxamillion drawings where, over the course of five weeks, five COVID-19 vaccinated adults could win $1 million dollars and five vaccinated minors could win full-rides to Ohio colleges. But there are questions as to whether information Ohioans gave to be eligible for that drawing could be subject to public records laws. 

Normally, government records involving health information of individuals is not subject to public records laws. But some Ohio lawmakers, like Sen Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) think, by waiving rights to health information, the Ohioans who registered for the vaxamillion drawing have essentially created a public database.

“I believe it’s public record and I believe all 2.7 million who signed their name voluntarily to the database so that we, as the public, can look them up and see them," Brenner says.

In a written statement, the Ohio Lottery says it does not keep the data from vaxamillion registration. The Ohio Department of Health has not responded to requests for comments for this story. 

Tags: 
Vaxamillion
Coronavirus
vaccination lottery
Andrew Brenner

Related Content

Ohio House Passes Controversial Tax Bill

By 18 hours ago
Natee Meepian, Shutterstock.com

Last year, Ohio lawmakers passed a law allowing municipalities to continue to collect income taxes from employees who were temporarily working from home in other communities. The Ohio House has passed a bill that would change that. 

Ohio Health Officials Say Vaccination Rate Is Up Since Lottery Announcement

By May 21, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine, January 2021
Franklin County Public Health

The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1M sweepstakes.

Can A $1M Vaccine Lottery Affect Human Behavior?

By May 20, 2021
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio Department of Health

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is banking on the million-dollar lottery to ramp up the number of people who get vaccinated in Ohio. But will a lottery incentivize people who are on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine? Experts in the field of economics and psychology sound off on how lotteries impact social behavior. 

Millions Of Dollars For Vaccine Lottery Part Of Education, Outreach Fund

By May 18, 2021
A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
Dan Konik

Vaccinated Ohioans can officially start signing up to be part of the $1M lottery which the state is administering in hopes of jumpstarting a lagging vaccination rate.

Ohio Ending Mask Mandate For Vaccinated People Along With Compliance Enforcement

By May 17, 2021
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

In a move to conform the state's health orders with federal guidance, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced people in Ohio will no longer need to wear masks except for certain situations.