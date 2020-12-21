Yost Says Nuclear Bailout Block Helps Build Public Trust

By 39 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Dave Yost gestures at a press conference in September.
    Karen Kasler

A court ruling will block new charges from appearing on electric bills next month. Those fees were created to a nuclear power plant bailout which is under investigation for its role in a bribery scheme.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the preliminary injunction on HB6 which stops the new charges from taking place is a step towards restoring public trust.

"The powerful can be held accountable, corruption can be rooted out. For everybody that pays an electric bill in Ohio, you're a winner today. Your pocket is not going to get picked by House Bill 6."

Yost filed for the injunction as part of a larger civil case against the defendants named in a federal racketeering probe.

Investigators say a utility company believed to be FirstEnergy pumped millions of dollars into a dark money group that helped former House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) get elected as speaker, and in return he passed HB6.

Along with the $1 billion nuclear bailout, HB6 also allowed for a $1.50 monthly charge on electric bills for two coal plants, and cut green energy standards. The new $0.85 monthly charge on electric bill generated $150 million a year for nuclear plants and $20 million a year for solar farms.

The nuclear subsidies were bound for Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy, which did not provide an immediate comment.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
Dave Yost
Householder Corruption Case

Related Content

Lawmaker Offers New HB6 Option In Last Days Of Lame Duck

By 2 hours ago
Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) speaks on the Ohio House floor in March 2018.
Ohio House

With time running out to make a decision, lawmakers are considering yet another proposal to address the nuclear power plant bailout which is connected to a $61 million bribery scheme. The latest measure would give the plant owners the ability to take the subsidies or not.

HB6 Supporters Say Delay Has Effective Auditing Measures

By Dec 11, 2020
The Ohio Channel

Lawmakers are trying to figure out what to do with the nuclear power plant bailout tied to a racketeering scheme. They have until the end of the month to make a change before ratepayers see new charges on their electric bills. But several Republican legislators believe the energy law is still what's right for Ohio.

With No Repeal Of HB6 In Place, Ohio AG Sues To Stop Monthly Nuclear Bailout Charges

By Nov 13, 2020
The Perry nuclear power plant, one of two that will receive subsidies from House Bill 6.
Andy Chow

There are only a few weeks until new charges are set to hit all Ohio electric bills, and there’s still no repeal of House Bill 6, the disputed law that created those charges. Now the attorney general has filed a second lawsuit involving collection of that money.