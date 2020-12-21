Yost Says Nuclear Bailout Block Helps Build Public Trust

A court ruling will block new charges from appearing on electric bills next month. Those fees were created to a nuclear power plant bailout which is under investigation for its role in a bribery scheme.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the preliminary injunction on HB6 which stops the new charges from taking place is a step towards restoring public trust.

"The powerful can be held accountable, corruption can be rooted out. For everybody that pays an electric bill in Ohio, you're a winner today. Your pocket is not going to get picked by House Bill 6."

Yost filed for the injunction as part of a larger civil case against the defendants named in a federal racketeering probe.

Investigators say a utility company believed to be FirstEnergy pumped millions of dollars into a dark money group that helped former House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) get elected as speaker, and in return he passed HB6.

Along with the $1 billion nuclear bailout, HB6 also allowed for a $1.50 monthly charge on electric bills for two coal plants, and cut green energy standards. The new $0.85 monthly charge on electric bill generated $150 million a year for nuclear plants and $20 million a year for solar farms.

The nuclear subsidies were bound for Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy, which did not provide an immediate comment.