Yost Wants "Highway To Hope" For Human Trafficking Victims

By 30 seconds ago
  • Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio)
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants state and community leaders to send a message throughout Ohio that there's help out there for victims of human trafficking.

Yost gathered hundreds of advocates and resource groups in Columbus for a human trafficking summit. He says one purpose of the summit was to help raise awareness about what state and local partners can do for victims.

Yost says one thing the state can do is coordinate efforts to make sure victims of human trafficking know there's help waiting for them

"A lot of these folks have been told over and over again 'nobody will believe you,' and they believe that about themselves. They feel their own inability to break free. The start is for an individual person to take the next breath and have hope," says Yost.

He adds that his office is working with the legislature on several bills which include increasing aid for victims and cracking down on offenders who pay for sex.

Those bills include:

  • HB431 - Creates the Sexual Exploitation Database (referred to as a "john" registry)
  • HB415 - Prohibit a person from receiving proceeds of prostitution.
  • HB128 - Modifies penalties for certain soliciting offenses and to specify that an imposed fine may be deposited into the Victims of Human Trafficking Fund.
  • SB247 - Deters and creates database about sexual exploitation

"We can't fix every broken life, we can't repair every broken heart," says Yost. "But what the state can do and should do is to provide the path, the road to redemption."

Tags: 
human trafficking
Dave Yost

Related Content

Sandusky Prosecutor Suspended In Response To Yost Complaint

By Dec 31, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost gestures at a news conference last week.
Karen Kasler

A Sandusky County judge has suspended the county's embattled prosecutor Tim Braun after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint to remove Braun from office based on his admission of negligent assault in the workplace.

Ohio Students Lobby Lawmakers To Pass Human Trafficking Bill

By Nov 25, 2019
Students talk to reporters about need for the bill
Jo Ingles

Students from around the state recently came to the Ohio Statehouse to lobby for a bill that requires 16 and 17-year-olds who are thought to be victims of human trafficking be treated the same as younger children who are covered by the state’s "Safe Harbor" law.

New Bill Would Crack Down On People Who Make Human Trafficking Lucrative

By Nov 7, 2019
Dzelat, Shutterstock.com

Ohio lawmakers are proposing a new bill to crack down on human trafficking by going after the people who fund the practice – those who recruit and force people into prostitution and those who pay for it. 