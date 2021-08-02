-
Voters from around the state and around the nation were keeping a close eye on Tuesday’s special election for the 12th Congressional District seat in…
The close contest in the 12th Congressional district and this fall’s battle for governor have gotten the attention of many political watchers in Ohio. But…
A special election next month in a Republican leaning Central Ohio congressional district is being closely watched. It’s the 12thdistrict – a seat…
Ohio’s second longest-serving member of Congress is stepping down from his post to take a job in the private sector. Republican Pat Tiberi has been a U.S.…