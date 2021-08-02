-
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
A new bill that would ban abortions in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar total ban bill was introduced last year didn’t pass.…
A new bill outlaws all abortions and subjects medical professionals who facilitate in the procedure to possible murder charges.This bill legally…
The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” SB23, which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six…
A newly introduced bill in the Ohio Legislature that would outlaw abortion entirely is getting a lot of attention on social media and around water…