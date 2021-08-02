-
A bill that would require abortion clinics to give women information about how to possibly reverse medication-induced procedures died in the last General…
Two Democratic lawmakers are fighting back on bills now under consideration that would require doctors to provide patients with information mainstream…
The Ohio Senate has passed and sent two controversial abortion bills to the Ohio House. One involves abortion reversal, a practice that is not backed by…
An Ohio Senate committee has paved the way for the two controversial bills to hit the chamber floor tomorrow. Both would put restrictions on doctors…