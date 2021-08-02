Alcohol sales in Ohio

-
Cincinnati’s mayor and police chief have asked Gov. Mike DeWine to lift the prohibition on alcohol sales after 10pm from their bars, saying that ban is…
-
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow restaurants and bars to sell liquor on Sundays without having to obtain a special permit. If you go…
-
Ohio’s bars and restaurants would be able to expand their seating and service into parking lots or public grounds under a new bill at the Statehouse. And…
-
Two Ohio lawmakers want to loosen state restrictions on alcohol. The bipartisan legislation they are proposing would make it easier for churches and…
-
It’s the last call for some alcohol in Ohio because certain items are being discounted for sale and will not be restocked.The Ohio Department of Commerce,…