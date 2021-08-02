-
A Republican-backed bill that would allow ballot dropboxes only at boards of elections for 10 days before the election and would shorten the window to…
A bill that would put changes and restrictions on Ohio laws related to early voting, ballot drop boxes and other election laws has finally been…
As Ohio voters cast their ballot during the May primary, lawmakers are crafting a bill that would make several changes to the state's election laws.…
Ohio has joined the list of states where Republicans want to make changes to voting laws after the 2020 election. And there are changes in this bill that…
Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting…
A federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose that could have allowed counties to add more ballot drop boxes at various locations for this…
Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and…
A federal judge says Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose must allow counties to set up multiple ballot drop box sites. U.S. District judge Dan Polster…
A federal court in Cleveland has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Secretary of State Frank LaRose to add more ballot drop boxes. It is a somewhat…
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more drop boxes but they are must be on the property of local boards of elections. Late Friday, an…