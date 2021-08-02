-
The clock is ticking toward the deadline for Ohio lawmakers to redraw a new congressional district map that can be used for the 2020 election. A federal…
-
In what’s being billed as his last public appearance as governor, John Kasich says there’s a reason why Ohio Republicans held the state’s top offices and…
-
Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is skeptical about the extent of the blue wave some political pundits have projected this November. Kasich says he…
-
A special election next month in a Republican leaning Central Ohio congressional district is being closely watched. It’s the 12thdistrict – a seat…
-
Numbers from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office show the so-called blue wave, nicknamed for Democratic enthusiasm that’s been evident in recent races in…