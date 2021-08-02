-
Ohioans are being alerted to a scam targeting current and past recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was set up for people who don’t…
An extra 20 weeks of unemployment compensation will be made available to eligible Ohioans once they have exhausted their other benefits. Bret Crow with…
Shortly after COVID19 shut down much of Ohio, Governor DeWine announced food stamp recipients would be allowed to use the drive-up grocery shopping…
Ohio has a new weapon to detect bogus claims by the few people who try to scam the state for unemployment checks each year. The state uses new hire…
Ohioans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been issued checks for February to ensure they don’t go without food during the…