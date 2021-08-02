Catherine Turcer

-
FirstEnergy will pay a $230 million fine in a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the federal investigation into the $1.6 billion bailout for Ohio’s two…
A good government group is highlighting an email shared among Gov. Mike DeWine’s fundraising staff as a reason to require more campaign finance…
The League of Women Voters of Ohio is opposing a lawsuit filed by Ohio against the decision to hold back Census data till September 30 because of the…
Ohio voters with disabilities already have the option of curbside voting on Election Day. But a group representing voters suggest that option could be…
The criminal activities Ohio’s House speaker and some other political operatives are accused of doing couldn’t have happened without one thing – dark…
A group that says it advocates for voters is proposing some changes to a new bipartisan bill that backers say will make it easier for voters to update…
The president of JobsOhio, the state's non-profit job creation company, is paid $621,322. 62 a year. But he's not the only one receiving a hefty…
Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, says giving workers a day off for Election Day is an interesting idea, but he’s not…
Four years ago, there were no debates in the governor's race. This year, the major party candidates were together, on stage, answering questions at least…
Even though judicial races are considered nonpartisan in Ohio, judicial campaigns are usually funded with campaign contributions. A government watchdog…