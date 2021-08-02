cyber security

-
National reports suggest federal and state government agencies could be facing elevated threats of cyber attacks following the violent, pro-Trump…
The state’s chief elections officer is criticizing President Trump and other key figures for sharing rumors and false information related to voting,…
90 percent of all Ohio counties are now considered compliant with an election security order issued by the Secretary of State last summer. That leaves a…
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is ordering county elections officials to be on guard for the possibility of a cyber attack from Iran after entities…
Ohio’s Secretary of State says a recent attempt by a computer in Panama to insert code into his office’s website was unsuccessful. But state leaders say…
Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s spokesperson says there was what they call an "unsophisticated and unsuccessful" attempt to insert code to the office's…
The state is now taking applications from civilians with internet and high tech security skills to join a special unit in the Ohio National Guard.The Ohio…
The state is starting a new program with local governments and school districts to improve cybersecurity throughout Ohio. The goal is to enhance every…
Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning voters to be vigilant when they come across information regarding politics and government on social…
Experts say the decentralized, tamperproof digital ledger system known as blockchain has the potential to completely change commerce, culture, and…