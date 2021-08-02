David Niven

-
The Ohio Democratic Party will soon have a new chair. David Pepper resigned last month. Whoever succeeds him will lead a party that has been in the…
-
One of the three Democrats who won statewide in Ohio last week, U. S. Senator Sherrod Brown, says he’s thinking about his next step - maybe running for…
-
The latest fundraising numbers show Ohio's gubernatorial race could be the most expensive in the state's history. Republican Mike DeWine raised $2 million…
-
Some political analysts think one Republican lawmaker’s plan to remove the only Democratic Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court could backfire. Republican…
-
The amount of money being spent by drug companies to defeat Issue 2, the so-called Drug Price Relief Act, has broken the state's record for the most spent…
-
Gov. John Kasich has won his first primary, here in his home state. But it’s not plausible that he’ll be able to get enough delegates to win the…