-
A federal judge has ruled Ohio cannot enforce its new law that defunds Planned Parenthood. Federal judge Michael Barrett has banned the new mostly…
-
A federal judge has stopped Ohio from implementing a new law that would defund Planned Parenthood. On the same day the new law to strip Planned Parenthood…
-
Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new law that would take away from the organization federal dollars that fund cancer screenings, HIV tests and…
-
One of the most controversial bills passed by the Ohio Legislature recently is still awaiting Gov. John Kasich’s signature. The bill to defund Planned…
-
Gov. John Kasich signed a few bills over the weekend but not the controversial one that would defund Planned Parenthood. Kasich signed five bills that do…
-
There was an outburst in the Ohio House after it voted 59-32 to pass a bill to defund Planned Parenthood. The bill now awaits Governor Kasich’s…