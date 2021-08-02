-
New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law on Friday. And that has animal…
A bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios is moving its way through the Senate. Business groups see this as a way to let companies expand their…
The Ohio Senate passed a bill this week that would grant immunity to anyone who forcibly enters a car to rescue a dog or a child. Statehouse correspondent…
A bill that would make it illegal for pet owners to tie up their animals outside during extreme cold has been languishing in the Ohio legislature. Vicki…
The Ohio House has passed a bill to help pets who need emergency medical care. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.It’s rare that the House votes…