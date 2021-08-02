drug lawsuit

-
Ohio has joined communities around the state, along with cities, counties and some other states in suing four companies that distributed prescription…
-
Ohio’s attorney general says the state needs to be doing more to fight the opioid crisis, which last year killed an average of 11 Ohioans a day. The AG…
-
A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on Sunday suggested central Ohio based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded…
-
Attorney General Mike DeWine’s lawsuit against five drug companies is drawing mixed reactions from candidates for governor in 2018. Here's a look at what…
-
Ohio’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against five major drug companies that make opioids, saying they have contributed to the overdose crisis here.…