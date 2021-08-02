education overhaul plan

-
The controversial proposal to merge K-12, higher education and workforce development into one big cabinet level state agency won’t go forward any time…
-
A House panel listened to hours of testimony against a plan that would overhaul the state’s education system. The proposal would consolidate departments…
-
The state school board has voted to oppose a controversial bill that would give the governor more authority over a new education and workforce agency. And…
-
House Republicans are defending the proposal that would merge several departments into one large education agency which would report directly to the…
-
The Statehouse was packed with people to testify against a proposed overhaul to the education system. The plan would hand the reins of the education…
-
The bill to overhaul the state’s education system and hand more control over to the governor’s office is getting its first committee hearing. Opponents…
-
Lawmakers are pushing a bill that would overhaul the state education system in order to give most of the control over to the governor’s office. This is…
-
House Republicans rolled out a plan that would overhaul the state’s education system by consolidating several departments into one umbrella organization –…