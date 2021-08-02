election laws

-
Groups that represent elections officials and voters are cautiously approaching a Republican-backed bill to make changes in Ohio’s laws on early voting,…
-
Ohio has joined the list of states where Republicans want to make changes to voting laws after the 2020 election. And there are changes in this bill that…
-
A fast tracked bill that would make some changes in election law for the November vote passed the Ohio House along party lines Thursday. The bill was a…
-
After failing to qualify candidates for the statewide ballot for the last two election cycles, libertarians are fighting to regain their party status in…