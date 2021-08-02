-
Nearly three quarters of Ohio’s counties have received a “state of emergency” declaration because of severe weather last month. Gov. Mike DeWine has…
More than 70 roads throughout the state are closed right now due to flooding in low lying areas. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says melting snow and heavy…
Thousands of Ohioans are spending today cleaning up flood damage. The National Weather Service reports the Ohio River crested at 60.5 feet yesterday – its…
If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio are ready to spike up because of flooding caused by what was Hurricane…