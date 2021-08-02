-
The idea of “means testing” for Ohioans getting food stamp or SNAP benefits was removed in the final version of the state budget. But advocates for…
-
Shortly after COVID19 shut down much of Ohio, Governor DeWine announced food stamp recipients would be allowed to use the drive-up grocery shopping…
-
As the coronavirus spreads, people are being urged to prepare by stocking up on food and supplies, checking to see if they can work from home if schools…
-
20,000 childless adults who are considered able-bodied and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 29 Ohio counties will soon be…
-
The Senate had a last-minute change of heart on a bill, SB165, that would've created more hurdles for people to access resources through food stamps. The…
-
The Trump administration wants to cut food stamp benefits for about three million Americans. Lisa Hamler Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks…
-
Last month, Ohio issued food stamp benefits for February to low income Ohioans. The idea was to get needy families the assistance up front so they…
-
Ohioans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been issued checks for February to ensure they don’t go without food during the…
-
Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80% of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT cards,…
-
The Ohio House has also passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. Representatives considered…