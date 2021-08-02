-
The Department of Homeland Security has reached out to elections officials in Ohio and 20 other states, which have confirmed they were targeted by hackers…
-
Several state government websites in Ohio and two other states were down for several hours after hackers posted messages that seem to support the Islamic…
-
Worries about hacking and cybercrime resulted in the federal Department of Homeland Security naming voting machines and elections systems around the…
-
Ohio’s Attorney General has launched a new program to try to protect the state’s businesses from being victimized by internet hackers. The key part of…