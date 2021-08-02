-
A familiar idea is among the proposals added by Senate Republicans into their version of the budget – a ban on any fees that municipalities might want to…
-
Ohioans in a total of 12 counties will be required to wear masks starting Friday at 6pm. But there continue to be questions about the enforcement and…
-
Local communities wouldn’t be able to ban single use plastic bags under a bill the Ohio House has passed – mostly along party lines – and sent on to the…
-
State lawmakers are considering a pair of Republican-backed bills that would toss out current and future bans on single-use plastic bags passed by local…
-
State senators considering one of two bills to ban local bans on plastic bags heard from around 40 opponents, who either came to a committee hearing or…
-
The home rule provision was added to the Ohio constitution by voters in 1912, and the struggles between local officials and state lawmakers have raged…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state did not overstep its authority when it passed a law that forbids cities from placing residency requirements on…
-
Cuyahoga County and the communities of Bexley in central Ohio and Orange in northeast Ohio have voted to ban plastic bags at retailers, with fees or fines…
-
Ohio state lawmakers are trying to ban local governments from implementing fees on plastic bags. The legislation is moving through the General Assembly as…
-
This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases…