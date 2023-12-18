Improper Conduct Investigations

Leonid Andronov / Shutterstock

The Ohio Newsroom, NPR and Columbia Journalism Investigations examined hundreds of documents and files, and interviewed dozens of criminal justice experts, legal scholars, judges and defense attorneys to identify claims of prosecutorial misconduct in Ohio and understand their impact on the justice system.

The findings are a first-ever attempt to pull back the curtain of anonymity shielding Ohio prosecutors from public scrutiny when appeals courts affirm claims of improper conduct.