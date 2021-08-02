-
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said he’s talked to Capitol and DC police officers who watched the powerful testimony earlier this…
Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the Jan 6th insurrection. Republican Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)…
More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection in Washington D.C., and ten of them are from Ohio. Here's a look at what’s…
Ohio’s largest teachers' union says a sitting member of the State Board of Education has some explaining to do for her part in last week’s trip to the…
Democratic US Sen Sherrod Brown is calling on President Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office using the 25th amendment. That would allow Vice…