Jaime Miracle

-
State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that prohibits doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication. It’s the second bill…
-
Abortion was a big issue in Ohio in 2019, as it has been for several years. A strict abortion ban was one of the 21 bills that passed, and more bills are…
-
A new bill that would ban abortions in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar total ban bill was introduced last year didn’t pass.…
-
A new bill would ban most private insurance coverage for abortions. But opponents say it would also ban effective methods of birth control. One fifth of…
-
An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation…
-
The so-called “Heartbeat Bill”, which Gov. John Kasich promises to veto, had been likely to come up for a vote today in an Ohio House committee. But there…
-
There’s been a lot of attention given to a contentious bill that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected since the House passed…
-
Twenty abortion restrictions have been put in place during the Kasich administration. Ohio now has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. And…
-
A new bill has been introduced that would require health classes cover fetal development and offer students information on where they can find prenatal…
-
Abortion Rate Declines For Fourth Year In A Row, But Both Sides In Debate Have Differing Reasons WhyThe number of abortions in Ohio last year went down for the fourth year in a row. Both sides in the debate are pleased, but have differing opinions on…