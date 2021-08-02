Jamie Callender

-
With a little over a day till the deadline on Wednesday, the new two-year $75 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after overwhelmingly…
-
A coalition of progressive groups is coming together to support a bipartisan school funding plan that’s been put into the budget after languishing in the…
-
The new school funding bill is similar to the one that passed in the Ohio House last year but a few tweaks were made to it.Democratic Rep. Bride Rose…
-
Republican House members are sponsoring a resolution that would prohibit foreign businesses and individuals from having a majority ownership in things…