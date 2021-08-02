Jen Miller

-
Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting…
-
Ohio will lose a seat in the US House of Representatives starting with next year's election, bringing its total to 15 – its smallest Congressional…
-
Groups that represent elections officials and voters are cautiously approaching a Republican-backed bill to make changes in Ohio’s laws on early voting,…
-
Groups that have been clamoring for more ballot drop boxes are mulling their next move, now that Ohio’s Secretary of State issued a new directive limiting…
-
There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some…
-
President Trump has taken to Twitter, advocating that people who previously voted for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden change their vote. But…
-
A federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose that could have allowed counties to add more ballot drop boxes at various locations for this…
-
Groups Are Beginning To Hunt For Ohio Voters Who Could Be Removed From Rolls After November ElectionOhio’s Secretary of State has released the list of nearly 116,000 voter registrations that are in danger of being removed after the November election if…
-
A second lawsuit has been filed against the Ohio Secretary of State, asking a court to order more ballot drop boxes being installed throughout the state.…
-
Thousands of voters thought to be inactive could be removed from the voter rolls this year. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State is releasing a list of…