A new report from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce says businesses it surveyed in the Buckeye State plan to hire employees despite the uncertainty of economic…
In almost every election, the economy is considered the top issue. Both Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray say they have plans to spark…
Gov. John Kasich is sounding off about a report over the weekend saying that his job creation record for the last two years is only slightly better than…
An annual review of conditions for Ohio’s workers shows signs of improvement in some areas. But the report from the progressive group Policy Matters Ohio…
A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio. Online social media company Facebook is expected to announce plans next week to…
Ohio will be getting 700 new jobs. UnitedHealth Group will be adding those jobs at a new facility just north of Columbus.The 700 new customer service…
Federal stats show nearly 14,000 jobs at call centers in Ohio have been lost in the last decade. Now Senate Democrats have proposed a bill that seeks to…
Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was…
Ohio’s economy, like the nation’s, has been improving in recent years since the economic downturn in 2008. But many of the jobs that are coming back are…