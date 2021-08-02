-
Though the information on the Ohio Department of Health coronavirus website has been questioned by critics and even some state lawmakers, the state’s data…
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber is telling local governments to take a close look at their finances and to prepare for things to get worse before they get…
Ohio’s Auditor is warning school districts that are on the ballot to make sure they are not using taxpayer or state money to fund their campaigns.…
Many local and state government records must be provided, upon request, to the public. When there is a dispute over whether records are public, parties…
Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, says giving workers a day off for Election Day is an interesting idea, but he’s not…
The auditor is considered the top taxpayer watchdog, reviewing the books and doing efficiency audits for thousands of units of state and local government.…
The latest fundraising numbers show Ohio's gubernatorial race could be the most expensive in the state's history. Republican Mike DeWine raised $2 million…
State lawmakers want to crack down on what’s known as “spoofing” – the practice often used by telemarketers to mislead a recipient into thinking they are…
The Speaker of the Ohio House has resigned, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned the FBI was asking questions about him. Speaker Cliff…