lame duck 2016

-
State lawmakers have come back to Columbus to start their new year and new session, with the same House Speaker and House Minority Leader. The two…
-
Still no definite word on whether the Ohio Legislature will come back this week in the lame duck session to deal with vetoes of legislation. The House had…
-
Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage HikesGov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks. Among…
-
Dozens of the more than a thousand bills proposed in the House and Senate this year passed in the lame duck session in the last two weeks. The rest all…
-
State lawmakers are back home after a long week of passing dozens of bills out of the House and Senate. The chambers are now waiting for the governor’s…
-
The Ohio House and Senate finished their work as the 131st General Assembly with back-to-back-to-back marathon sessions -- passing a flurry of bills. Some…
-
The Ohio Legislature has passed the second abortion bill this week. It bans abortion at 20 weeks of gestation. The ban, which is thought to prevent…
-
There’s been a flurry of activity at the Statehouse, as the Senate and House move through many pieces of legislation before the year ends and there are…
-
The Senate has passed a bill that makes it possible for people to carry concealed weapons onto college campuses and into daycares. The bill allows college…
-
The House is calling for a stopgap for the state’s unemployment compensation fund with the hopes of coming back to pass a larger reform bill next year.…