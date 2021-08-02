-
Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it. The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting…
-
A plan to put a constitutional amendment up for a Ohio-wide vote in August has been scrapped. That amendment would have extended the deadline to draw new…
-
The League of Women Voters of Ohio is opposing a lawsuit filed by Ohio against the decision to hold back Census data till September 30 because of the…
-
There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some…
-
President Trump has taken to Twitter, advocating that people who previously voted for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden change their vote. But…
-
A federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose that could have allowed counties to add more ballot drop boxes at various locations for this…
-
There are four different lawsuits pending right now over Ohio’s voting processes. They range from the way absentee ballot requests can be made to how…
-
A second lawsuit has been filed against the Ohio Secretary of State, asking a court to order more ballot drop boxes being installed throughout the state.…
-
Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could…
-
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6. Some community groups are working to get…