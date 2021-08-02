-
Tuesday’s primary didn’t offer a lot of support for the theory that a Democratic “blue wave” is sweeping through Ohio this year. But there also didn’t…
-
After a record-setting $10 million battle for the Republican nomination for governor, it was Attorney General Mike DeWine who came out on top with a…
-
Tomorrow’s primary results will determine the people who will represent the major political parties in this fall’s races for governor, Congress, the state…
-
The gubernatorial primary is the first election for statewide office since Ohio supported Donald Trump in 2016. That means we could soon learn a lot about…
-
With a week to go before the primary, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million loan to the campaign of…
-
With a little over three weeks till the primary, the Republican candidates for governor and their supporters are spending millions on advertising. The ad…
-
Fallout continues from House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s announcement that he would resign effective May 1, after revealing that there was an FBI inquiry…
-
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor continues to call for a debate with Attorney General Mike DeWine – saying her opponent in the Republican primary for governor has…
-
Medicaid expansion is one of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s signature accomplishments, but it’s unlikely to remain if either his lieutenant governor or the…
-
There may not be any debates in the Republican primary for governor. So the two candidates are now going back and forth in TV ads instead.Lt. Gov. Mary…