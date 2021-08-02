-
The federal government says Ohio can join the eight other states that have been given permission to impose work requirements on people in Medicaid…
The state has submitted its application to the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on 36,000 Ohio Medicaid recipients. The plan…
The budget passed last year requires the state to apply for permission to impose work requirements on able-bodied Medicaid recipients. That could mean…
The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open…
700,000 Ohioans are covered under Medicaid expansion, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue Medicaid expansion in…
Conservative Group Among Supporters Disappointed Feds Rejected Controversial Medicaid Waiver RequestThe federal government has rejected a proposal that would have required about a million Ohio Medicaid recipients to pay premiums for their coverage on…
The federal government has rejected a plan proposed by state lawmakers to require about a million Ohio Medicaid recipients to pay premiums for their…
Opponents of the plan to ask the federal government for permission to charge 1.5 million Medicaid recipients small premiums to stay in the program are…