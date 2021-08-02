-
After a bill that would allow college athletes in Ohio to profit from their name, image or likeness became ensnared in Statehouse politics last week,…
A new bill would allow athletes at Ohio’s colleges and universities to receive compensation from their name, image and likeness. Standing alongside Ohio…
The bill to legalize sports gambling in Ohio is not even a week old. And it was changed even before its first hearing on Wednesday. The bill makes changes…
A shooting spree in Georgia left eight people dead, most of whom are of Asian descent. Leaders in Ohio say this is just the latest example of the uptick…
For the sixth time in a decade, a Democratic state lawmaker has proposed a bill to end the death penalty in Ohio. But this time the measure has…
An amendment to ban the sale and display of the Confederate flag at Ohio county fairs failed in committee earlier this week. But that didn’t prevent the…
State lawmakers are looking at a proposal to eliminate sales taxes on college textbooks. Efforts to remove those taxes have not gone anywhere before but…
Some kids are going back to school this week in Ohio along with items bought during the state’s annual sales tax holiday two weekends ago. Ohio is one of…
While the new statewide gas tax went into effect July 1, there are more rules in the transportation budget that go into effect tomorrow. Restrictions on…
Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) says hundreds of people suffer serious and sometimes fatal injuries caused by dog attacks every year. He says it's time…