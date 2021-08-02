-
As of July 1, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will no longer pay for a powerful painkiller that’s at the center of the opioid crisis here in the…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has submitted to state lawmakers what he hopes to see in the budget for a key agency – a budget that’s separate from the big statewide…
-
Employers could be getting a big rebate if the Board of Directors for the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approves it. BWC Administrator Sarah…
-
House Republicans are taking another shot at denying workers’ compensation for undocumented immigrants. The fight now goes to the Senate.Republican House…
-
Along with the overall $65 million budget, this week the state legislature also passed a $581 million budget for the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. The…
-
Business and labor leaders, as well as Ohio’s cities, are very concerned about how some money is being moved around to balance the budget in the face of a…
-
State lawmakers are considering a new bill to reform the Bureau of Workers' Compensation. It would make key changes to the program, like reducing extended…
-
The Senate is now considering a proposal that would ban undocumented workers from receiving workers’ compensation if they’re injured on the job. The…
-
Many businesses around the state could soon be getting a big rebate back from an Ohio agency.More than 200,000 employers might get rebates from the Ohio…
-
Ohio’s Auditor is suggesting a way for the Bureau of Workers' Compensation to save money. The report suggests the agency raise its rent in a key…