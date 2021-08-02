-
A coalition of bowling alleys, bars and other businesses that sell lottery games, and mayors is pushing back and rejecting any plan to allow Ohio’s four…
State lawmakers are still considering how to regulate sports gambling in Ohio. But one Republican state senator says sports betting isn’t going to help…
Ohio’s casinos have been closed for almost two weeks and it's been a week since bars were shut down, including those offering Keno. But Ohio Lottery…
There are two bipartisan bills that will decide how sports gaming would be overseen by the state. But there’s also a debate over where it will happen – in…
Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the US Supreme Court has said states can do that. If…
Ohio Lottery officials report brisk sales at the state’s Mega Millions and Powerball retailers right now.The Ohio Lottery’s Marie Kilbane says the jackpot…
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.5 billion dollars for the big drawing Wednesday night. The Ohio Lottery’s Danielle Frizzi-Babb doesn’t think the word…