Ohio Mayors' Alliance

-
$2.2 billion is coming to Ohio’s 88 counties from the new COVID relief package, and another $2.2 billion will go to 930 Ohio cities and villages. And…
-
A collection of Ohio mayors is calling on state leaders to hear them out on their priorities for the year. This bipartisan alliance says the state must…
-
A bill that would allow bars and restaurants to use parking lots, green space and even streets for social distancing for customers is now being considered…
-
Mayors are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws and mental health policy unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine in the…
-
It’s been a few years, but state lawmakers are trying again to put rules on local traffic cameras, which they’ve said communities are using to generate…
-
Mayors from the thirty largest cities in the state have laid out an agenda they’d like to see Ohio’s next governor and new legislature follow. The Ohio…
-
A bipartisan coalition of mayors from 30 Ohio cities are asking Gov. John Kasich to take a major step in fighting opioids. They want an emergency-level…