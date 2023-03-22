-
Two Republicans propose measures that make it more likely that a statewide vote on toughening the process of amending the Ohio constitution will happen in August, three months before a reproductive rights amendment would go before voters.
Activists and volunteers with Ohio chapters of the group Moms Demand Action gathered in Columbus to meet with state lawmakers, who've been expanding gun rights in the last decade.
The sponsor of the resolution to require 60% voter approval to amend Ohio's constitution was met with dozens of citizens concerned and upset about the proposal and its timing.