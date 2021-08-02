-
The outcome of this election will help decide who is on the ballot for the 11th and 15th Congressional districts in November.
The newly passed Ohio budget contains a provision that prevents public-private partnerships with boards of elections. Election rights advocates fear that…
Some Democratic state lawmakers want to know why Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is shortening the amount of time counties can have to…
Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and…
Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on…
An appeals court has ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose does not have to allow online absentee ballot requests for Ohioans who want to vote by mail. A…
More than two million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots to be sent to them. But some of those voters are having second thoughts. If you are one of…
Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says more ballot drop boxes are needed for this election. And he says union tradespeople are offering to make…
A Franklin County Common Pleas Court has ruled additional drop boxes can be installed prior to the November election if Secretary of State Frank LaRose…
Groups Are Beginning To Hunt For Ohio Voters Who Could Be Removed From Rolls After November ElectionOhio’s Secretary of State has released the list of nearly 116,000 voter registrations that are in danger of being removed after the November election if…