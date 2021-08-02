-
A central Ohio lawmaker is seeking a ban on fracking in certain parts of the state. The proposal comes as a commission that regulates this types of…
The state budget director is pushing back on a bill that environmental advocates and the oil and gas industry say would streamline the process of capping…
An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the House that would streamline the process of…
Oil and gas companies could be one step closer to drilling on state-owned land after the House overrode a veto by Gov. John Kasich. The House voted to…
President Donald Trump’s go-ahead for the Keystone pipeline that runs from Canada to the gulf shore is triggering concerns from Ohio environmental groups.…
Leaders in the Ohio House have already said they’re not interested in raising taxes on the oil and gas industry. However, Gov. John Kasich is still…
Children in Ohio suffered about 30,000 asthma attacks this summer, according to environmental researchers. And advocates are using the study to call for…
Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7…