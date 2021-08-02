opiate crisis

-
Senate Democrats are sounding off on the changes Republican leadership made in the House version of the state budget, which the GOP says will deal with a…
The rate of babies born with drug withdrawal is eight times larger than the rate 10 years ago. Officials say the sharp climb is a direct result of Ohio’s…
The state attorney general is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they’re providing to students, from their first days in class…
In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20%, and half of those cases…
A recent report showed Ohio leading the nation in opioid overdose deaths. Now there are big changes on the way for how the state deals with powerful…
Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say state leaders need to do much more to deal with opioid abuse and deaths. The state says more than 3,050 people died…