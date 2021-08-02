Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Police academies
Crime/Law Enforcement
Ohio's Attorney General Wants Minimum Standards For Police Officers
Jo Ingles
,
Ohio’s Attorney General is calling for new pre-certification standards for peace officer applicants. And as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, he…
Listen
•
0:46